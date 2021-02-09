AEW star Miro is proud of his wife, WWE Superstar Lana, for finally putting Nia Jax through a table on tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

Lana defeated Jax in a Tables Match to exact revenge on her longtime rival. After Jax crashed on the mat from a failed leg drop attempt, Lana charged from behind and shoved Jax through a table placed against the barrier at ringside.

Miro wrote, “Nia finally got the push she deserved! Way to go WIFE @LanaWWE.”

Lana had been on the receiving of nearly a dozen Samoan Drop splashes – through tables – from Jax since last September. After Lana snapped “the table streak” in late November, she was injured [in storyline] by Jax and Shayna Baszler which kept her out of action until her return at the Royal Rumble.

Since her return to WWE TV, Lana has formed a new tag team with Naomi. The duo became the No. 1 contenders to Jax and Baszler’s titles last week on RAW.