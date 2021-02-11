Next week on MLW Fusion, Tom Lawlor will take over the weekly broadcast with his Filthy Island event. The company has added two more matches, as well as extra guests for the show.

This week, backstage correspondent Alicia Atout announced that NJPW icon Rocky Romero will be in action. Atout reported that two more matches have also been added to the card. The first is a singles match between Dominic Garrini and Mauna Loa. The second match will see Savio Vega clashing with the “Man of 1,000 Deaths” Mil Muertes in an Aztec Jungle Fight. This match came to be after Vega refused Salina de la Renta and Azteca Underground’s offer of having IWA acquired.

Below is the updated card for Filthy Island:

Aztec Jungle Fight

Mil Muertes vs. Savio Vega

No Holds Barred

King Mo vs. Low Ki

Dominic Garrini vs. Mauna Loa

Rocky Romero vs. TBD

– On Wednesday, March 3, Los Parks (LA Park & Hijo de La Park) and Jacob Fatu will put their respective titles on the line. Los Parks will defend their World Tag Team Championship against CONTRA Unit, while Fatu will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jordan Oliver.

For Los Parks, this will be the second time they have defended their titles since winning them from Ross and Marshall Von Erich in January. Last week, they retained their championships after another controversial ending against TJP and Bu Ku Dao.

In regards to Fatu, this will be the first time he’s defended his championship in 2021. The last time he put his title on the line was against Davey Boy Smith Jr. at The Restart in November. Fatu’s newest challenger, Jordan Oliver, just made it up to the heavyweight division. Oliver’s stable, Injustice, and Fatu’s group, CONTRA Unit, have been at war for the past couple of weeks. Oliver and Reed picked up a victory in their tag team match this week against Fatu’s allies Simon Gotch and Daivari, although Fatu tried to interfere, and it backfired.