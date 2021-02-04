This week on MLW Fusion, commentator Rich Bocchini reported that the company will bring back their annual event, Never Say Never, on Wednesday, March 24, on their weekly platforms for free. This will be the second pay-per-view event that the company has broadcasted for free since their return to weekly programming.

The last time this event aired was two years ago, where the main event saw LA Park defeat Jimmy Havoc in a Street Fight. MLW will release more information on the matches scheduled in the coming weeks.

– Next week, Lio Rush and Laredo Kid will face off in an Interpromotional Title Fight where both men will put their titles on the line. Whoever wins this match will walk out as a double champion.

For Rush, this will be the first time he’ll be putting his Middleweight Championship on the line since winning it off of Myron Reed at Kings of Colosseum. For Laredo Kid, he’ll be defending his AAA Cruiserweight Championship for the second time in MLW. Last week, Kid successfully retained against Zenshi. After his match, Kid promised that he was going to become a double champion in MLW. Rush responded to his message by saying he’ll be the one to step up against the luchador sensation. It’s also important to note that this brings to light the working relationship MLW and AAA continue to strive towards having during the global pandemic.

In addition to the Interpromotional Title Fight next week, Tom Lawlor will announce several more guests and matches for his Filthy Island event set for Wednesday, February 17. This week, it was declared that Team Filthy (Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku) will be there. The only match announced so far will be a 2021 King of the Knockouts match with Ko Mo taking on Low Ki. These two will look to rehash their feud from February of last year.

Also scheduled for next week’s Fusion:

– Injustice (Jordan Oliver and Myron Reed) vs. Contra Unit (Simon Gotch and Daivari)

– Calvin Tankman will return