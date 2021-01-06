Lio Rush is now the new MLW World Middleweight Champion on MLW's Kings of Colosseum. This will be his first reign with the championship.

Rush won the match after he escaped Reed's No Cap Splash. Then, Rush connected a low basement cutter off the bottom rope before crashing onto Reed with his Final Hour finisher off the top rope.

Before losing his title, Myron Reed won the title from Teddy Hart at Blood and Thunder in 2019. He was the company's longest-reigning champion in history, with a total of 424 days as champion.

