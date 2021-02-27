Major League Wrestling announced earlier today that “Filthy” Tom Lawlor will be addressing the fall out of his “Filthy Island” event on this Wednesday’s Fusion. The event took place earlier this month.

Lawlor will address the PR disaster, allegations, and rumored lawsuits.

Below is the updated card for Wednesday’s show:

* “Filthy” Tom Lawlor to address the fallout of “Filthy Island”

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Jordan Oliver

* Calvin Tankman vs. Laredo Kid

MLW’s weekly series, FUSION is available on YouTube at 7 p.m. ET. The show is also Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS, and the Roku Channel.