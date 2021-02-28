MLW star Salina de la Renta took to Twitter on Saturday to reveal that she is likely positive for COVID-19.

Salina said she visited a doctor after experiencing symptoms and developing a fever. The doctor told her that he expects her COVID-19 test to come back positive. Salina added that the results of her test are expected over the next four days.

“The doctor just saw me and he thinks I have Covid, he said he’d be very skeptical if it came back negative,” she wrote on Twitter. “So at this point, idk but I’ll get my results in 3-4 days. Thank you everyone who sent prayers and positive messages.”

Through another tweet, Salina said she can’t stop crying and that “something is happening to her.” Salina also changed her Twitter name to inform that she is on quarantine until March 10.

MLW’s weekly series, FUSION airs every Wednesday on YouTube at 7 p.m. ET. The show is also on Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS, and the Roku Channel. Besides serving as one of the commentators for the show, Salina is also a producer and valet.

See below for the tweets:

