As previously reported, depositions in the criminal case against Phillip A. Thomas II, the man who tried to kidnap Sonya Deville at her home last year, have started.

Mandy Rose, who was with Deville the night of the attempted kidnapping, was deposed earlier this month. Deville gave her deposition this past Saturday via a Zoom call.

On February 1st, Thomas’ lawyer petitioned the court to have a mental health competency exam completed to see if Thomas can stand trial. The petition was approved the following day and an expert was appointed to determine if Thomas is mentally competent to stand trial. Wrestling Inc. has learned that the expert has until this Friday, February 19th, to complete the report.

If the expert decides that Thomas is incompetent to proceed, they will have to report on recommended treatment for Thomas to attain competence to continue. The expert will also consider if Thomas meets the criteria for involuntary commitment. The case for involuntary commitment would be if Thomas has a mental illness and because of that mental illness he is either: a) Incapable of surviving alone or with the help of willing and responsible family or friends and without treatment, he is likely to suffer from neglect or refuse to take care of himself which would present a threat to their well being, or b) There is a substantial chance that the defendant will inflict serious bodily harm on himself or another person.

The next court date is February 25th and at that time the courts will decide if Thomas is competent to stand trial.

Thomas is facing life in prison on charges of Aggravated Stalking, Armed Burglary of a Dwelling, Attempted Armed Kidnapping, and Criminal Mischief for the incident at Deville’s home on August 16, 2020.

Deville recently returned to WWE television after losing a “Loser Leaves WWE” match to Rose at SummerSlam last August, days after the home invasion. She has been working as an authority figure on SmackDown alongside Adam Pearce.

