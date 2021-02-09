WWE announced the release of Steve Cutler last week. Cutler reportedly contracted COVID-19 at a New Year’s Eve party, which reportedly got Vince McMahon livid.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted how former RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy was affected by the Cutler news. Cutler and Wesley Blake appeared on SmackDown as part of King Corbin’s Knights of the Lone Wolf faction.

The trio were set to feud with Rey and Dominik Mysterio and Murphy. However, Cutler testing positive for COVID-19 and his removal from TV cut that storyline. Blake, Murphy and Aalyah have not appeared on television since the angle was dropped.

As for Murphy’s angle with Aalyah, Meltzer noted that there was no specific reason as to why it was abruptly dropped. However, after the angle was dropped, WWE pivoted to Corbin feuding with Rey and Dominik.

Murphy’s last WWE match was on the December 4 episode of SmackDown against Corbin.