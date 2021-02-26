As reported, Hiromu Takahashi will be out of action for six months due to a torn left pectoral. He was originally going to defend the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship against El Phantasmo on night two of “Castle Attack.”

NJPW has announced today that the match for Sunday is now El Phantasmo vs. BUSHI vs. El Desperado for the vacant IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

Below is an updated line-up for “Castle Attack” Night Two:

IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match:

Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match:

El Phantasmo vs. BUSHI vs. El Desperado

NEVER Openweight Championship Match:

Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Great-O-Khan

IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships Match:

Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa (c) vs. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI

Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano vs. EVIL, Jay White & Chase Owens vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima vs. Will Ospreay & Jeff Cobb