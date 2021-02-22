NJPW announced earlier today IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi is out for six months due to a torn left pectoral.

“After medical assessment, Hiromu Takahashi’s left pectoral injury will leave him out of action for an estimated six months. More information will follow.”

Takahashi last wrestled on February 19 at a Road to Castle Attack event in Morioka where the injury came during a tag match. NJPW had previously announced he would miss a February 20 event, but obviously the injury sustained will keep him out much longer.

Takahashi was scheduled to defend the title at Castle Attack on February 28 against El Phantasmo. No word yet on how NJPW is going to handle the title situation.

As noted, Los Ingobernables de Japon member Tetsuya Naito is also currently on the shelf due to a knee injury. He is expected to return to the ring on February 25.