NJPW1972.com has announced that Tetsuya Naito will be missing this Monday’s Road To Castle attack event.

Naito has not been cleared to compete since injuring his knee on February 16.

Tetsuya Naito & SANADA vs Kota Ibushi & Tomoaki Honma has now been changed to SANADA vs Tomoaki Honma.

According to F4online, Naito is currently still scheduled to face Kota Ibushi for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship on the Castle Attack event at Osaka-Jo Hall on Sunday, February 28.

As noted earlier, NJPW revealed that Hiromu Takahashi was taken off the February 20 Road to Castle Attack event due to a left shoulder injury.