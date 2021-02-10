Karrion Kross and Scarlett have been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT episode.

Kross has been feuding with NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar as of late, but no match has been announced. There’s been speculation on a possible non-title match between the two at Takeover, especially if Kushida vs. NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano has been pulled due to a Gargano injury.

WWE has not announced that Kross and Scarlett will be doing tonight on NXT, but their announcement asked, “What do @WWEKarrionKross & @Lady_Scarlett13 have planned for the final #WWENXT before #NXTTakeOver: Vengeance Day?”

WWE also announced that Pete Dunne and NXT Champion Finn Balor will meet face-to-face on tonight’s show, just days before their “Takeover: Vengeance Day” main event.

Another match has been added to tonight’s show as it was announced that Xia Li will return to action. No opponent was named but it was noted that the mysterious Tian Sha will be with Li. Sha was revealed via vignette on last week’s show.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s “Takeover: Vengeance Day” go-home edition of NXT, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated listing for tonight, along with a tweet from Kross:

* Go-home build for Takeover

* Xia Li returns to in-ring action with Tian Sha at her side

* Karrion Kross and Scarlett will appear

* Pete Dunne and NXT Champion Finn Balor meet face-to-face before their Takeover match

* Cameron Grimes makes in-ring return

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals: Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) vs. MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter)

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals: Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson)

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals: Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. The Way (Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell). Winners will face Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez at Takeover

* Austin Theory vs. Kushida, an update on NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano’s injury and “Takeover: Vengeance Day” match against Kushida