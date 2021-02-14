Josh Alexander is now the new No. 1 Contender to the X-Division Championship after surviving the Triple Threat Revolver Match at Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender.
Alexander was the third to last entrant in the match. He sent the former X-Division Championship, Ace Austin, down and out with a death valley driver for the win.
Alexander will face either TJP or Rohit Raju, who still have a scheduled match set for the X-Division Championship later on tonight’s broadcast.
