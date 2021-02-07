AEW announces 12 matches for this Tuesday’s episode of Dark (7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel). Below is the full lineup:
* Red Velvet with Big Swole vs. Diamante with Ivelisse
* SCU vs. Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow
* Tay Conti with Anna Jay vs. Alex Gracia
* PAC vs. VSK
* Ryan Nemeth vs. Marko Stunt
* KC Navarro vs. Sonny Kiss with Joey Janela
* Joey Janela with Sonny Kiss vs. Jack Evans with Angelico
* Brian Cage with Hook vs. Jake St. Patrick
* “Pretty” Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi vs. Shawn Dean and Charlie Bravo
* Miranda Alize vs. Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero
* 10 with Dark Order vs. Baron Black
* Natural Nightmares and Nick Comoroto vs. Vary Morales and Jersey Muscle Society
You can also check out the lineup for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite here.
