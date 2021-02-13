Former WWE superstar Paige is featured in Falling in Reverse’s new music video for their song “I’m Not a Vampire.”

Paige has been dating Falling in Reverse’s lead singer, Ronnie Radke, since late 2018. This marks the first time she has appeared in one of her boyfriend’s music videos.

The video follows the former Divas Champion and Radke through a Victorian-era time period. As the song title suggests, Radke claims he is not a vampire throughout the video, but ends up getting tied to the stake by the townsfolk and crumbling to ash after being exposed to sunlight.

Despite only premiering a day ago, “I’m Not a Vampire” has already surpassed 370 thousand views, and sits at the #18 spot on YouTube’s trending list as of this writing.

You can watch the video below: