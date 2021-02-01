Becky Lynch sent social media abuzz Sunday night by tweeting a picture of a curtain midway through the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match.

WWE’s twitter account responded to Lynch and wrote, “Does this mean what we think it means?!?”

“The Man” was quick to dispel any chances of her surprise return in the Rumble match. “Oh no, my bad. I just thought it was a really nice picture of a curtain,” she wrote.

Lynch later congratulated Bianca Belair on winning the fourth annual Women’s Royal Rumble match [Full Results Here].

Lynch has been off WWE TV since May 11 when she announced her pregnancy on WWE RAW. She and Seth Rollins welcomed their baby daughter, Roux, on December 7.

