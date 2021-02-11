Dolph Ziggler, one half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, took to Twitter to react to his brother’s match against PAC on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite [Full Results Here]. In a quick match, Ryan Nemeth tapped out to PAC’s signature submission hold, the brutalizer, after getting hit by a black arrow.

Ziggler posted a close-up shot of Nemeth getting choked out by PAC.

Nemeth debuted on Dynamite a few weeks ago in a loss to “Hangman” Adam Page. He has been a regular fixture on AEW Dark over the past few months.

See below for Ziggler’s tweet:

😌😌😌 — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) February 11, 2021