Dolph Ziggler, one half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, took to Twitter to react to his brother’s match against PAC on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite [Full Results Here]. In a quick match, Ryan Nemeth tapped out to PAC’s signature submission hold, the brutalizer, after getting hit by a black arrow.
Ziggler posted a close-up shot of Nemeth getting choked out by PAC.
Nemeth debuted on Dynamite a few weeks ago in a loss to “Hangman” Adam Page. He has been a regular fixture on AEW Dark over the past few months.
See below for Ziggler’s tweet:
