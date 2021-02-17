WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler is the latest to participate in the Nia Jax “Hole” puns that have become a running joke since the Feb. 8 episode of Monday Night RAW.

On Tuesday, Lawler shared a picture of a hole in a cloud in his hometown of Memphis, TN, and immediately thought of Jax.

“Saw this hole in a cloud today in Memphis and immediately thought of @NiaJaxWWE,” wrote Lawler.

In her response, Jax wrote, “Looks like it’s winking.”

As reported earlier, a furious Jax stormed out of the RAW Talk set Monday after being on the receiving end of a series of “Hole” jokes from R-Truth and Charly Caruso. The jokes first started after Jax yelled out “my hole!” in a Tables Match against Lana on last week’s RAW.

