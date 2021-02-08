WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and fellow RAW Superstar The Miz participated in the inaugural Shaq Bowl on Sunday.

The three-hour event, hosted by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, featured celebrity competitions, musical performances, and football analysis in the lead-up to SuperBowl LV. It streamed on all digital platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and Twitter.

While The Miz was a part of Team Kansas City alongside Steve-O, Quavo, Olivia Culpo, Ezekiel Elliott, and Diplo, McIntyre represented Team Tampa Bay along with Winnie Harlow, Tim Tebow, Offset, Nelly, Anthony Anderson.

After the event, The Miz and McIntyre shared a bunch of pictures from the event on their social media accounts. McIntyre wrote that he had won over Shaq as his favorite wrestler.

McIntyre tweeted, “Hell of a day at the #ShaqBowl. We let @MikeTheMiz take pictures with us to know what winning feels like. P.S- @Shaq told me I’m his favorite wrestler & how nice it was of me to let a fan get in on our picture.”

The Miz wrote on Instagram, “What a day to be The Miz! Yours truly spent the day participating in the #ShaqBowl. I mean, when you want your Bowl to be awesome, who else do you call? But I wasn’t alone. See while I brought the awesome, @TimTebow brought the positivity, @Nelly – the country grammar, @SteveO brought another jackass with him in @dmcintyrewwe. @Diplo mixed it up (see what I did there) and we had #21 himself @EzekielElliott. Thx to @shaq for having me and to all who participated. I had a blast.”

As noted, McIntyre recently said Shaq would have been “one-hundred percent” succeeded as a pro wrestler based on his size alone.

See below for pictures from The Shaq Bowl: