TBS has announced today that the “Wipeout” revival will premiere on Thursday, April 1 at 9 p.m. ET.

John Cena will be hosting the show along with comedian Nicole Byer.

Cena is also an executive producer of the competition series.

“Wipeout” originally aired on ABC from 2008 to 2014.

As noted, John Cena revealed that he won’t be able to make it to WrestleMania 37 in April, because of COVID-19 travel restrictions. He’s currently in Vancouver shooting Peacemaker for HBO Max.

Below is the official trailer: