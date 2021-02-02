Randy Orton really wants an interview with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin on his Broken Skull Sessions WWE Network series.

The Viper took to Twitter last night and called The Rattlesnake out.

“I think it’s fucked up @steveaustinBSR hasn’t had me on yet. Baddest mfer to lace a pair of boots and prob one of the top GOATS of all time. Real talk. Where you at Steven?,” Orton wrote.

Austin responded to the tweet this morning and wrote, “Patience, Randall. Patience..”

Austin’s next Broken Skull Sessions guest for later this month will be SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks.

Orton apparently had a late night on Twitter last night. He also had an interesting exchange with WWE NXT Superstar Karrion Kross, which you can see here.

You can see the full tweets from Austin and Orton below:

