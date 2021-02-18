– Below is the Dynamite Post-Show with Tony Schiavone giving his thoughts on tonight’s show and answering questions from fans.

– WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr. was in the crowd at tonight’s AEW Dynamite. While on commentary, Cody Rhodes noted Dory was AEW’s special guest for the night.

– After AEW World Champion Kenny Omega announced his title match against Jon Moxley at Revolution would be an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, AEW immediately checked on Moxley’s wife, Renee Paquette.

“Exploding. Barbed wire. Deathmatch,” Paquette wrote. “Why [are] you putting me through this!? If my water breaks…that’s on you guys.”