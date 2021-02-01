Renee Young is taking “Oral Sessions” to Colin Cowherd’s new podcast network, The Volume.

Speaking to OutKick, Young expressed her enthusiasm about the expansion opportunities within the new network.

“I’m just excited to be adding in some interviews outside the wrestling world too,” Young said. “It’ll be lots of WWE and other promotions, and UFC, but we plan on continuing to expand and be a place where athletes can tell their story.”

Cowherd first announced his podcast network on Sunday night. The Volume will be owned by Cowherd, but will continue to work with iHeart Media for advertising.

Young has been running her podcast since November 2020, three months after she departed WWE. In the show’s short existence, Young has already had high-profile interviews with big names like CM Punk, Jon Moxley, and Tony Khan.