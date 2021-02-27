Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is the latest to offer his thoughts on Paul Wight, fka The Big Show, recently leaving WWE for AEW.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Flair admitted he was taken by surprise when Wight signed with AEW.

“I didn’t see it coming, and I’m sure they [AEW] must have made him a spectacular deal over there,” said Flair. “Do I wish had would stay with us personally? Yes. At the same time, he has earned my respect, and I think he has earned the respect of everybody and should be able to make whatever choice he wants.”

Flair, who hung out with Wight during RAW Legends Night last month, said Wight did not utter a word to him about possibly leaving WWE.

“I was just with him, and I did not see it happening,” said Flair. “He did not mention a word to me, and I was with him, what two or three weeks ago, whenever they had the Legends Reunion.”

The Nature Boy went onto wish Wight the best with his AEW stint.

“I wish him well, and he and I would be friends no matter where he is and what he does.”

As noted, Wight is set to make his AEW TV debut next week. He will also serve as a commentator for AEW’s new show, Dark: Elevation which premieres March 15 on AEW’s YouTube channel.

See below to hear Flair’s thoughts on Wight joining AEW: