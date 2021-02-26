Riddle has never been afraid to speak his mind whether it’s saying he wants to be the one to retire Brock Lesnar or causing a backstage confrontation with Goldberg. It’s part of his gimmick and the gimmick isn’t that far from the man behind the gimmick himself.

The Original Bro may be ruffling more feathers with his latest comments regarding backstage bickering in WWE. Riddle compared it to high school during an interview with Metro.

“Pro wrestling is the most outlandish high school you’ll ever go to,” stated Riddle. “Monday Night Raw is just like, ‘what’s gonna happen this week?’ If anybody has a problem with anybody, nobody says it. It’s always like, ‘pst pst.’ I’m like, why are we hearing stuff like this?

“Say something, do something! I’m not saying you have to go The Undertaker route and fight each other and be men about it! I’m saying let’s talk about it. But hey, it is what it is!”

There is a bit of an old generation vs. new generation split in the WWE locker room but Riddle – representing the younger group of wrestlers – did give props to some veterans for being accommodating.

“Some of the legends come in and they find their own locker room, they stay away from the boys. But then there’s legends like Gillberg, Edge, Christian – legends like that, they came in, they sat with all the boys in the main locker room,” said Riddle. “We jib-jabbed, flapped gums, talked shop and had fun.”

Clearly someone who resides in the older generation is the recently retired Undertaker who made comments about the current wrestling product being soft. He also criticized Superstars for playing video games in the locker room and being concerned more with looking “pretty” to which Riddle responded.

“I hope if I’m every in that position, I don’t want to be sat in a room by myself playing on my cell phone,” said Riddle. “I wanna be talking to the boys, hanging out. Maybe playing some N64 because that’s what we do!”