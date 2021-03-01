Tonight was Show 3 of the AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament. Several of tonight’s competitors took to social media to comment about the tournament.

Former AEW Women’s Champion Riho tweeted, “I couldn’t win. Thank you for supporting me, and I’m sorry…” Riho lost to Thunder Rosa tonight.

Thunder Rosa commented on her win by thinking of the future.

“Tomorrow night I take on @NylaRoseBeast in the #AEWWomensTournament American Final!”

Ryo Mizunami who won tonight against Yuka Sakazaki to advance to the AEW Women’s eliminator tournament finals thanked fans for their support.

She wrote, “#AEWWomensTournament Became representative of Japan 🏆 Thank you for your support ✨ The American champion is Thunder Rosa or Nyla… whichever comes, I’m ready‼️ With the joy of climbing into the AEW ring again, I will wrestle with Mizunami and decide to win!”

Maki Itoh tweeted about wanting to be a star with AEW someday.

Itoh tweeted, “My time in AEW is over today. After all AEW is still my dream. I also want to be a star there someday. Thank you everyone for having fun. Until the day we meet again motherfu–ers!”

Mei Suruga wrote, “THE BIG APPLE IS SMILING#AEWWomensTournament #ChocoPro”

She along with AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida and Rin Kadokura defeated Emi Sakura, Maki Itoh & Veny.

For results for tonight’s event, please click here.

#AEWWomensTournament Became representative of Japan 🏆

