WrestleMania 37 is just six weeks away and we now have our first official match on the card as Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Royal Rumble winner Edge.

But before that, AEW will hold its second Revolution pay-per-view on March 7 and their card is full with eight matches. BetOnline has released the odds of five of those matches as well as the odds for the Reigns-Edge match taking place at WrestleMania.

For WWE’s premier event, BetOnline has equal odds for both Roman Reigns (-120) and Edge (-120). That means you would have to bet $120 on either Superstar, and if they win, then you would make a profit of $100. There’s still plenty of time for the lines to change, and they probably will at some point, but for now, BetOnline isn’t leaning in either direction. Reigns has held the belt since August while the Universal Championship is one of the few titles that Edge has never won as it was created while he was retired.

For AEW Revolution, their top championship – the AEW World Championship – will be competed in an exploding barbed wire deathmatch between Kenny Omega (c) and Jon Moxley. The champ is the favorite to remain the champ as Omega comes in at -500 (1/5) while Moxley is at +300 (3/1). In other words, you would have to bet $500 on Omega in order to net $100 while a bet of $100 on Moxley would net you $300. While Omega beat Moxley for the title back in December, Moxley was victorious over Omega in an unsanctioned lights out match at Full Gear in 2019, so this will be the rubber match.

The AEW Tag Titles will be defended at Revolution as The Young Bucks (c) will take on Chris Jericho and MJF, representing the Inner Circle. Jericho and MJF have just half a dozen matches together under their belts and that is, perhaps, why they are underdogs coming in at +170. The Bucks (-250) have been teaming for 17 years, and brothers for 31 years, and they are favorited to remain with the belts they won at Full Gear over FTR.

It would only be fitting that a gambling company like BetOnline has odds on a “Big Money Match” like we’ll see between Adam Page and Matt Hardy. The unique stipulation of this match is that the winner receives the 2021 Q1 earnings of the loser, hence the name. The “money” in this match is on Page who is at -300 (1/3) while Hardy is at +200 (2/1). Page and Hardy were teaming together in recent weeks and they’ve only squared off once in their respective careers. That came way back in 2013 when both were in Ring of Honor. At ROH’s Final Battle, the vet Hardy defeated the then-22-year-old Page and Hangman will be out for revenge as well as Hardy’s Q1 paychecks.

Revolution will also mark the return to competition for The Franchise, Sting, as he takes part in his first match in nearly six years. Sting will team up with Darby Allin to take on Team Taz, consisting of Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. No one is expecting Sting’s team to come up on the losing end, especially BetOnline, as they have Sting/Allin at -400 (1/4) while Team Taz is at +250 (5/2). It’s interesting that this match will be a Street Fight which could be risky for Sting considering he’s 61 years old and spent over five years retired after suffering a neck injury in his last WWE match.

The last Revolution match that has odds for it is Miro and Kip Sabian taking on Best Friends being represented by Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor. This match has the closest odds out of any match on Revolution’s card and it’s the only without either a stipulation or a title on the line. Best Friends get the slight edge at -160 meaning you would have to bet $160 on them in order to net $100. Miro and Sabian are underdogs at +120 meaning a $100 bet on them would net you $120. Both of these are novice tag teams as Miro and Sabian have teamed together just twice while Cassidy and Taylor have never teamed together outside of six-man tag matches.

The full odds courtesy of BetOnline can be viewed below:

WWE – Wrestlemania

Roman Reigns (c) vs Edge

Edge -120 (5/6)

Roman Reigns -120 (5/6)

AEW – Revolution

Kenny Omega (c) vs Jon Moxley

Kenny Omega -500 (1/5)

Jon Moxley +300 (3/1)

The Young Bucks (c) vs Chris Jericho & MJF

The Young Bucks -250 (2/5)

Chris Jericho & MJF +170 (17/10)

Adam Page vs Matt Hardy

Adam Page -300 (1/3)

Matt Hardy +200 (2/1)

Darby Allin & Sting vs Brian Cage & Ricky Starks

Darby Allin & Sting -400 (1/4)

Brian Cage & Ricky Starks +250 (5/2)

Miro & Kip Sabian vs Best Friends

Best Friends -160 (5/8)

Miro & Kip Sabian +120 (6/5)