Earlier this month, Dustin Rhodes and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley each commented on WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk being in a lot of pain lately. Foley noted Funk had some “serious pain issues,” and his “hip is giving him a lot of trouble.”

On Funk’s Twitter (which is run by another individual) it was said Funk is doing okay. He also wanted to wish Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley the best in their upcoming Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch at AEW Revolution on March 7.

“Just talked to Mr. Funk & he’s doing okay. He just wanted to wish @JonMoxley & @KennyOmegamanX the best of luck in their exploding barbed wire match. He says the match is a good way for @aew to wake up Vince with a good kick in his ass. He wants you to know he’s pulling for you!”

As noted, on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite, Omega found out Moxley had a rematch clause for his title, but the champion wanted to pick the stipulation for it. In a way to finally end things between them, Omega opted for the deathmatch.

Funk is well versed with deathmatches, participating in many similar to Omega and Moxley’s match during the mid-90s.