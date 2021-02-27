This week on Talking Smack, Seth Rollins stopped by to discuss the uninviting answer he received from Cesaro last night when the “Swiss Cyborg” interrupted his speech and mercilessly swung Rollins around for several minutes. “The SmackDown Savior” clarified to panelists Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman that he never requested Cesaro to come out.

“Look, look, look. I did not invite Cesaro. You got it a little mixed up. He interrupted me,” Rollins informed. “After walking out on me two weeks ago when I was trying to give an address to the Superstars in our locker room, to tell them that SmackDown is about to get much better than it’s already been, he walked out on me. He stayed around to patronize me, mind you. Then he walked out on me.

“This week, he interrupts me. I try to offer him some guidance [and] some help because that’s what he needs to get to the next level. He cannot do this without me. Everything thing I touch turns to gold. I was trying to help out a friend, and that’s how he repays me.”

Heyman took a moment to compliment Rollins’ strides since his return at the Royal Rumble. He mentions that the Universal Champion and his former Shield brother, Roman Reigns, is watching his content very closely; however, Heyman has some serious concerns about Cesaro’s ferocious demeanor lately and alerts Rollins to watch out.

“I must admit to you that my ‘Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns has seen the media that you’ve done recently. It’s quite impressive,” Heyman mentioned. “Roman Reigns is quite flattered by the words that you have bestowed upon him, which makes me as ‘Special Counsel’ constraint; it’s not because I think Cesaro is more of a man than you are, but he is on such a tear lately. He has finally stepped into a zone that he has never been able to find before. That zone makes him — with his superhero strength — one of the most dangerous competitors in WWE.

“Now, sir, you are a visionary. A visionary that I, myself, am inspired by each and every week…You have a vision for SmackDown and its future that cannot be compared to. My concern is that Cesaro can disrupt that vision. I’m concerned for you.”

Rollins cuts Heyman off and reassures him that everything is going to be all right.

“That’s a fair concern. Everything that you said about Cesaro is true,” Rollins replied. “Everything I said about Cesaro when we stood in that ring together was absolutely true. I believe in his potential, and I still do. As you know – ‘Special Counsel’ and the ‘Tribal Chief’ — sometimes, things go the easy way. Sometimes it’s an easy conversation; we get along, and life is good. Other times, that’s not how people come to an understanding.

“Cesaro seems to have wanted to take the hard road. I don’t know where that is going to lead the two of us, but I can tell you that he’s going to learn one way or another. I didn’t want it to be this way. I tried to talk to him; he’s made things difficult on his own. You have every right to be concerned. But I assure you, everything is going to be ok. We’re going to be just fine. I promise you.”

