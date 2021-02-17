After appearing as a surprise entrant in the 2021 Royal Rumble match, Seth Rollins made his return to WWE TV this past Friday on SmackDown. Despite still rocking the fur-collared leather jacket and the one black glove, the Messiah came out to his Burn it Down theme song, music he used before he adopted the savior gimmick.

Speaking on The Bump, Rollins addressed the return of Burn it Down, noting how it doesn’t quite mesh with the Messiah.

“It’s weird, kind of. I don’t know if it fits as much with the character,” Rollins said. “But we’ll see what happens, who knows.”

While fans were happy to see Burn it Down return, it’s comeback might be short-lived. The former Universal Champion teased a new entrance theme could be on its way.

“We might have a third music on the incoming, not to give away any spoilers,” Rollins said. “But yeah, we used the ‘Burn it Down’ on that night and we’ll see where we go from here. I don’t know what the future holds, but it was good for one night to have the hot flames behind me.”

You can watch Rollins’s full interview on The Bump below: