Friday Night SmackDown Announcer Greg Hamilton announced tonight that he got engaged to his girlfriend Ariana Thompson.

Hamilton wrote on Twitter, “She…..said…..YES…..!!!! @WWEGraves @wwe @KaylaBraxtonWWE @AlyseAshtonWWE @NatbyNature @sarahschreib @CarmellaWWE @SashaBanksWWE @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins @ShinsukeN @WWEApollo @otiswwe @ByronSaxton @BookerT5x @JCLayfield Love you all….can’t believe this is my life.”

As noted back in January, Hamilton was noticeably shaking while announcing on SmackDown. The day after the show, he shared on Twitter that Ariana had COVID-19 and he was upset that he wasn’t there for her.

WWE on Fox also shared the news of the engagement on social media.

They shared the below video and wrote, “Congratulations to @WWE Friday Night SmackDown ring announcer @GregHamiltonWWE on his engagement to long-time girlfriend Ariana Thompson.”

We here at Wrestling Inc. would like to extend congratulations to the couple.