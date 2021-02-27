On last night’s WWE SmackDown, Daniel Bryan and Jey Uso went at it in the main event with the stipulation that if Bryan defeated Jey, he would get WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Fastlane on March 21. The bout ended in a double count-out, so Bryan didn’t earn his title shot.

On today’s Talking Smack, Bryan joined Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman and struck up a deal with Heyman.

Heyman said Bryan could get a rematch against Jey on Friday’s SmackDown with the same title stipulation. Bryan wanted to up the stakes a bit and asked for the match to be in a steel cage. If he doesn’t win, he must acknowledge Reigns as his Tribal Chief.

A few moments later Heyman received a text message from Reigns, accepting the stipulation.

As noted, WWE also teased last night a possible Bryan and Edge vs. Reigns and Uso tag match at Fastlane.