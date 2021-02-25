As they do every year, WWE has picked up several awards at the Cynopsis Awards.

It was announced today that WWE won three awards at the Cynopsis Best of The Best Awards, which honor excellence in national TV programming, campaigns and more.

The WWE Network picked up the Best SVOD Services award while WWE’s “Support Tomorrow’s Superstars” campaign won the Best Social Good Awareness Campaign.

WWE also picked up their first-ever award for diversity and inclusion. The WWE Women’s Affinity Group won the award for Best Diversity & Inclusion Practices. The internal group for WWE employees was officially launched back in October 2019.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to tout the awards, especially the award for the best diversity & inclusion practices, something the company has focused a lot on in the last year or so.

“Proud to share that @WWE received top honors in 3 categories at @CynopsisMedia’s Best of the Best Awards today including our first-ever award for “Best Diversity and Inclusion Practices” for our new Women’s Affinity Group! @WWENetwork @WWECommunity #cynbest,” she wrote.

You can see Stephanie’s full tweet below, along with WWE’s announcement on the awards:

Proud to share that @WWE received top honors in 3 categories at @CynopsisMedia’s Best of the Best Awards today including our first-ever award for "Best Diversity and Inclusion Practices" for our new Women's Affinity Group! @WWENetwork @WWECommunity #cynbest https://t.co/D2ufKpYRKl — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) February 25, 2021