WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin nearly came out of retirement to face CM Punk in 2013-14.

While responding to a fan who said the dream bout would have gone down as the “greatest match of all time,” Punk disagreed and stated it would have been a quick finish.

Punk tweeted, “Would’ve been short. GTS , 1 2 3.”

Austin took notice of the tweet and called Punk delusional.

Stone Cold wrote, “I see. @CMPunk You did say that. Damn. Complete delusion. I had us at a 60 minute time limit match at the Rosemont Horizon. Right there in Chicago. Chi Town. The Windy City. Helluva match. Caught you with a Stunner at 59:56. You did not kick out. Bottom line.”

As noted, Punk recently got a new tattoo to honor late WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race.

See below for the tweets: