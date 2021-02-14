WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin nearly came out of retirement to face CM Punk in 2013-14.
While responding to a fan who said the dream bout would have gone down as the “greatest match of all time,” Punk disagreed and stated it would have been a quick finish.
Punk tweeted, “Would’ve been short. GTS , 1 2 3.”
Austin took notice of the tweet and called Punk delusional.
Stone Cold wrote, “I see. @CMPunk You did say that. Damn. Complete delusion. I had us at a 60 minute time limit match at the Rosemont Horizon. Right there in Chicago. Chi Town. The Windy City. Helluva match. Caught you with a Stunner at 59:56. You did not kick out. Bottom line.”
As noted, Punk recently got a new tattoo to honor late WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race.
See below for the tweets:
I see. @CMPunk You did say that. Damn.
Complete delusion. I had us at a 60 minute time limit match at the Rosemont Horizon. Right there in Chicago. Chi Town. The Windy City. Helluva match.
Caught you with a Stunner at 59:56. You did not kick out.
Bottom line. 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/4Mcr6PqD5E
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) February 14, 2021