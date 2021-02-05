Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston posted a video meme on Thursday in which he mocked RETRIBUTION, giving the members of the stable new monikers.

Kingston labeled T-BAR as “Tea Bag,” RECKONING as “Reckon” and “Reckless,” and MACE as “Mason” while calling Mustafa Ali out for not living up to his word of welcoming him back to WWE TV in the presence of all five members. When Kingston returned to RAW this week from his jaw injury, MACE and RECKNONING were absent.

A little later, T-BAR responded to Kingston.

“If I’m Tea Bag then you’re Coffee and we are bitter rivals,” wrote the former Dominik Dijakovic.

See below for the tweets:

If I’m Tea Bag then you’re Coffee and we are bitter rivals. #RETRIBUTION pic.twitter.com/P0Uow4P3uc — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) February 5, 2021

Ali, just be a man of your word. pic.twitter.com/jFHb4wy01c — ⚔️ KOFNAN the Barbarian ⚔️ (@TrueKofi) February 4, 2021