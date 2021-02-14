Former Impact Women’s Champion Taya Valkyrie has reportedly signed with WWE for the NXT brand, PWInsider reports.

According to the report, she is expected to be part of the next announced class of signings.

While in Impact, Taya Valkyrie was the longest-reigning Women’s Champion. She made her Impact debut back in 2017 and made her last appearance with the promotion this January.

Valkyrie was trained by Lance Storm. She also wrestled in Lucha Underground, DDT Pro-Wrestling, and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, where she currently holds the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.

Her husband John Morrison is currently signed with WWE. He made his return to the promotion in 2020 after being gone for several years.

As noted, WWE has recently signed Blake Christian and Christian Casanova.