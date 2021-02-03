WWE Hall of Famers The Bushwackers, Butch and Luke, were on today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast to chat with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman about their recent announcement that they are reuniting for one more run. The Bushwackers noted their history in the Royal Rumble, most notably Luke’s infamous four-second elimination that was removed from promotional material in 2018.

“Butch is still mad,” Luke noted. “I am still too because Vince stopped putting us on the promo for Royal Rumble 2018. 2018 was the last time that they had me marching in and out of the ring, the four seconds thing. In 2019, 2020, he never showed me, not in 2021 [or] the pre-shows.

“He never uses that anymore. He stopped that at 2018, but he kept playing that from the year it happened to 2018, and another thing on that, Butch was still pissed off. He was in for 25 minutes. I was in for four seconds, and we both got the same payoff.”

Butch pointed out that fans still remember that moment despite how short it was. Luke also added that he had been booked on independent shows just so he could do that spot.

“And I was the guy that told him to keep marching,” Butch added. “I said, ‘Just keep marching and march your way back to the dressing room.’ They used to say to us, ‘Which one? Which one of you two was the one that walked in and walked out?’ They’ll never forget that, never. It’s amazing. A simple thing like that that’s gotten recognized over guys that were in the ring for half an hour busting their butts.”

“Believe it or not, in 2010, I worked in Puerto Rico, and I didn’t wrestle because I was running the company for IWA,” Luke recalled. “From 2010 onwards, I’ve been booked on independent shows, and they’ve asked me, ‘Could you come in and do what you did for Vince?’ I just got booked for that. March in and march back out for a payoff.”

Hausman asked the question that’s on man fans’ minds and that is why The Bushwackers decided to come back now for one more run. Luke admitted that they wanted one more run “before we see the other side of the Earth,” and Butch noted how fresh they feel now.

“We were in the Shearing Shed back there in the Old Country Farm. They did a lot of repairs on us,” Butch described. “We got a few new joints. We got a few new parts. We got a little bit of oil. We got a little bit of polish, and boy oh boy, they made us into nearly new again and then we went out there.

“We chased a few wooly sheep, and Luke was after Molly, Dolly, Holly and Lolly. And he was catching them all, and when he caught the last one, he knew he was ready. I’m still down to my last one. So I am so close. It’s unreal, but those wooly girls, boy, are they pretty over here in New Zealand.”

