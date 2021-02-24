During the second episode of Young Rock, which aired Tuesday night, the teenage version of Dwayne Johnson was shown knocking out a kid in school for calling wrestling “fake.” A fan on Twitter reacted to the scene and said it made his night.

The Rock responded to the fan and confirmed the story. The Great One said that although he was merely protecting the business of his family, he was wrong to beat up two of his schoolmates.

“Hi Jack, yup it sure did happen,” confirmed The Rock. “Twice. I pile drived a kid in elementary. KO’d a kid in high school. Got suspended both times. I was wrong. But back in the 80s I was taught by my dad and all the wrestlers to always “protect the business”. It’s what we we did.”

As noted, The Rock earlier on Tuesday thanked fans for the success of Young Rock, making the series NBC’s “Best Comedy Launch” since 2017.

See below for the tweet:

Hi Jack, yup it sure did happen.

Twice.

I pile drived a kid in elementary.

KO’d a kid in high school.

Got suspended both times.

I was wrong.

But back in the 80s I was taught by my dad and all the wrestlers to always “protect the business”. It’s what we we did. #YoungRock https://t.co/sivjaCuNI6 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 24, 2021