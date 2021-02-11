AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks know they have to defend their titles at Revolution on March 7 against Chris Jericho and MJF, but decided they want to get in the ring before that. Matt Jackson wasn’t thrilled about getting eliminated in last week’s Tag Team Battle Royal, so he offered up a title match against Santana and Ortiz.

Also next week, the Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament continues as NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb takes on Riho in her big return match to AEW. As noted, Thunder Rosa advanced on tonight’s show against Leyla Hirsch.

Below is the full lineup for next Wednesday’s show:

* FTR with Tully Blanchard vs. Matt and Mike Sydal

* Hangman Page, Matt Hardy, and Private Party vs. The Hybrid2 and Chaos Project

* Sting calls out Team Taz ahead of their Street Fight at Revolution

* NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb vs. Riho (Women’s Title Elimination Tournament Match)

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. Santana and Ortiz (AEW World Tag Team Championship)