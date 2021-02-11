On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Thunder Rosa defeated Leyla Hirsch (via pinfall) in a first-round match in the Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament.

As noted, each match on the U.S. side will take place on Dynamite. The Japanese side of the bracket will be featured each Monday (starting next week at 7 pm ET) on AEW’s YouTube channel.

NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb vs. Riho takes place on next Wednesday’s show.

Below is the updated bracket:

FIRST ROUND – UNITED STATES

* Thunder Rosa defeated Leyla Hirsch

* NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb vs. Riho

* Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose

* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Anna Jay

FIRST ROUND – JAPAN

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Mei Suruga

* Veny vs. Emi Sakura

* Maki Itoh vs. Ryo Mizunami

* Aja Kong vs. Rin Kadokura

highlights from the match:

.@LegitLeyla is quick to gain control in the opening moments of this first-round match in the AEW Women's World Championship eliminator tournament.

WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/TvgqbCfZEd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 11, 2021