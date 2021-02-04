The Undertaker made headlines recently when he gave his thoughts on the current professional wrestling landscape. Taker told the Joe Rogan Podcast that he finds the current product “a little soft.”

Speaking on a media call, Tommy Dreamer referenced WWE’s deal with NBC Peacock as evidence that they must be doing something right.

“I have to tell you this. Vince McMahon received a billion dollars for his product on one day, so whatever he’s doing, he’s doing better than everybody on this call,” Dreamer said. “I can’t knock somebody who gets a billion dollars for their stuff. I’ve worked with Vince McMahon, I personally have no issues with Vince McMahon.”

Aside from the ten figure deal, the House of Hardcore owner emphasized that wrestling is subjective.

“There’s times where I watch WWE and I’m like, ugh,” Dreamer said. “But guess what? There’s times I watch AEW, there’s times I watch Impact, and I’m like, ugh. Because we’re all different. Me and D’Lo [Brown], we could watch the same match. He could be like, ‘That was great!’ while I could be like, ‘That sucked!’ It’s different opinions.”

Over the generations, professional wrestling has evolved. Dreamer referenced watching the product of yesteryear and noted how he doesn’t think that style would work today.

“To say it’s soft, listen, I watch wrestling everyday,” Dreamer said. “I watch too much wrestling. I watch wrestling from the 70s, it’s on Amazon Prime called IWA. And I’m watching these guys that were main eventers and I’m saying to myself, a lot of these guys couldn’t get jobs today.”

Dreamer compared wrestling’s evolution to sports. The Innovator of Violence says similar to how baseball’s rules have changed over time, what type of product is expected out of this current generation is much different than past eras.

“It’s different. It’s different generational, and it’s different from the years,” Dreamer said. “It’s just, different. And it’s okay. Every sport changes. There’s baseball players like Pete Rose and Johnny Bench, when you used to be able to slide head first. You used to be able to knockout a catcher. You do that [today], you’re out. It’s different generations of how you play the game.

“The game progresses because life progresses,” Dreamer said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Impact Wrestling Press Pass with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.