AEW made two big announcements today. The former Big Show, Paul Wight, has signed with AEW and a new Monday AEW show will be premiering soon.

The new show, AEW Dark: Elevation, will be on Monday’s at 7 p.m. on AEW’s official YouTube channel. The announcement of this new show has led to many fans wondering if AEW’s second TV show on TNT will be happening or not.

Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri tweeted his belief that because of the announcement, it seemed like the second TNT show may not be happening anytime soon. However, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan replied to Giri’s tweet assuring that the show will still premiere in 2021.

“That’s also still happening in 2021!,” Khan tweeted. “And we’ll have more info tonight on #AEWDynamite about the arrival of @PaulWight here in @AEW, and about the launch and details for #AEWDark: Elevation, which is coming very soon!”

