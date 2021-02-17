AEW President Tony Khan is more than willing to work with WWE following the company’s recent partnerships with promotions such as NJPW and Impact Wrestling.

During his recent appearance on the Wrestling Fetish podcast, Khan was asked if “the forbidden door” is open to NXT or WWE.

“They are more than welcome,” said Khan. “As I’ve said before, the forbidden door is open anytime. Just come and knock. If they were to knock on the door, I would certainly be willing to let them in.”

When asked if WWE invading AEW would be similar to DX showing up on WCW Nitro, Khan said, “I don’t think so. Eric [Bischoff] wanted them [WWE] to come inside, so I’m willing to do the same. Come in, please. I would love that. Come to Jacksonville, I’m begging you.”

During the podcast, Khan explained why he takes pride in treating other promotions well.

“The biggest thing in relationships for me is I treat people really well, and I’m very honest with them,” he said. “That’s why people like to work here, whether its AEW or the Jaguars. I do think that sets us apart from other wrestling companies. But in dealing with other companies, I try to treat them the same way as I treat my own [employees].”

As noted, Khan hit back at the criticism he recently received from Konnan, stating that it was “amusing” for the AAA booker and WCW legend to question the way he books AEW shows.

