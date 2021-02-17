AEW President & General Manager Tony Khan appeared with AEW announcer Tony Schiavone for their 10th “paid advertisement” segment on Impact Wrestling last night.

This segment had a Valentine’s Day theme and opened with Schiavone referring to Khan by his new nickname, The Forbidden Door.

“We hope everyone had a great Valentine’s Day,” Schiavone said. “The following announcement is paid for by All Elite Wrestling, and I’m here with the owner, the founder, the chairman of AEW, and The Forbidden Door, Mr. Tony Khan.”

Khan then revealed his Valentine’s Day gift for Impact after Schiavone asked him if he received anything for the holiday.

“No, I’m really glad you asked, Tone,” Khan said. “I got nothing, nobody gave me anything. I give, give, give, nobody gives anything to me, but that’s fine. I give great gifts and Impact Wrestling, this Valentine’s Day, I got you what you needed the most – money, revenue, coming in via this paid ad, and I love doing these paid ads for you for two reasons – first of all, my accountant lets me write these off as a charitable donation. That was my idea, I’m good with taxes like that. And it gives me the chance to promote AEW Dynamite to wrestling fans.”

Khan then promoted tonight’s match on Dynamite that will see Santana and Ortiz challenge The Young Bucks for their AEW World Tag Team Titles, with the winners defending against Chris Jericho and MJF at AEW Revolution. Khan then issued a message to Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers and used that to take more shots at Impact.

“And Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Good Brothers, I can’t help but think that this could’ve been you if you hadn’t screwed around and messed around in our Tag Team Battle Royal a couple weeks ago at Beach Beak,” Khan said. “That decision was a poor decision like so many other decisions made by Impact Wrestling, their wrestlers and executives. Another poor decision you made was coming to AEW in the first place, but it worked out great for me because it’s gotten me in touch with a whole new side of myself, and you helped me open The Forbidden Door that is me.”

Khan then teased that anyone could show up on AEW Dynamite tonight because “The Forbidden Door” is open for business.

While AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has not been announced for tonight’s Dynamite show, Khan teased that he will have a belated Valentine’s Day gift for him.

“Speaking of Valentine’s Day presents, we haven’t forgotten the World Champion Kenny Omega,” Khan said. “Kenny, I happen to know there’s a very special, belated Valentine’s Day present waiting for you at Dynamite, and I can’t wait to see you get it, buddy.”

Schiavone went on plugging the rest of the show to end the segment. Full video can be seen below: