AEW CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter tonight to thank fans for making AEW Dynamite a top 5 show and a hit with ratings.

He tweeted, “Thank you to all of you great wrestling fans who made #AEWDynamite a top 5 show again, it’s amazing for a young company like @AEW to be consistently holding our own straight up vs. NBA & other established franchises & it’s because of you great wrestling fans supporting us on TNT!”

As noted, AEW Dynamite ranked #5 in the Cable Top 150 and drew 831,000 viewers (+11% from last week) on TNT. Dynamite drew their third-best audience of 2021 this week, and second-best key demo rating of the year.

Last week’s show drew 747,000 viewers and ranked #4 on the Cable Top 150.