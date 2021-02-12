Former NXT Champion Adam Cole is hopeful of a future match with WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Cole made his intentions clear while responding to a tweet from a fan, who expressed his desire to see a match between Edge and The Undisputed ERA star.

The fan was referring to comments made by Triple H on the NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day media call, the full audio of which can be heard on today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily.

On the media call, Triple H revealed that Edge has been “pushing” to work with younger talent – especially from NXT – even before his in-ring comeback at last year’s Royal Rumble. While pointing to Charlotte Flair’s run in NXT last year, Triple H said fans should not rule out the possibility of Edge moving over to NXT for a while.

See below for Cole’s tweet: