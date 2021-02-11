Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Sammy Guevara leaving Inner Circle

* Cameron Grimes becoming wealthy

* Plans for two WWE Elimination Chamber matches

* NYC preparing to do live events again

* Rhea Ripley’s new hair style

The full audio from Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” media call

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which WWE NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” match you are most looking forward to

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio from today’s show via the embedded player below: