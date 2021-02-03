ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Lethal has re-signed with the company.

ROH announced today that the veteran has inked a new deal, but there’s no word yet on how long it’s for.

Lethal made his debut with ROH back in 2003 as a teenager, and worked there until 2006. He returned in 2011 and has been there ever since. Lethal is the only wrestler to have held all three ROH singles titles, and the only one to hold the ROH World Title and the ROH World Television Title simultaneously.

ROH has also announced that The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser and Brawler Milonas) have signed new deals with the company.

The beer drinking behemoths formed a tag team in 2018, and were trained by WWE Hall of Famers Harley Race and Killer Kowalski, respectively. Bruiser made his official ROH debut in January 2015 during the Top Prospect Tournament. Milonas debuted in the 2017 Top Prospect Tournament.

These new signings come after current ROH Pure Champion and ROH World Tag Team Champion Jonathan Gresham re-signed with the company earlier this week. Gresham holds the titles with Lethal.

