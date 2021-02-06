Following her in-ring return at the Women’s Royal Rumble this past Sunday, WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson stopped by on WWE’s The Bump to talk about her appearance in the match. But before she began, she informed the panel that she’s really feeling the bumps she took more than ever.

“I am so fabulous,” Torrie Wilson said with a big smile. “I had a great time at the Rumble on Sunday night. I thought I was such a badass, and then, as you guys know, time set in. Today, I feel like I’m 105 [years old].”

Next, the panel asked her how she felt being out there since her last appearance in the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble in 2018.

“It was exhilarating!” she exclaimed. “It was different without the crowd. But I did get those nerves right before I went out. Anyone that’s ever gotten in that ring, you just know you do it, you think you’re done, and you get your feet back in there again.”

Although she didn’t make it to the end of the match, she was startled by all the talent she got to clash with. She praised the NXT women’s division, evening go so far as to say she felt unworthy being in the same ring as them.

“First of all, I didn’t know Victoria was going to be there,” she mentioned. “[When] I saw her… we’re really good friends way before we got into wrestling. When I saw her, I started crying. I couldn’t believe she was there; she’s so awesome. I was excited that she got her moment to just kick some butt in there.

“You know, it was really cool to be in there with a lot of those NXT girls. I feel almost unworthy to be in the ring with them. It’s so cool to see how not only good performers but good athletes, of course. Then there’s Charlotte Flair. I didn’t even realize I was going to be in the ring with Charlotte Flair. Being able to beat her up on the sidelines was a little treat.”

For Wilson, performing in the ThunderDome for the first time was quite invigorating for her. She applauds WWE for all their time and effort they spent creating this virtual watch along for fans around the world.

“It’s pretty amazing what they can do to make it appear like there’s a crowd,” she began. “It looks like they spent a lot of time and energy and money on creating that atmosphere, which is pretty incredible. I was a little worried ’cause it’s such a big building. It feels almost like a movie set; you’ve got those rings to the side that you can go practice in. It feels like a cool home base for the WWE.

“I kept saying all day that I was a little worried because usually, the crowd makes me so nervous. Like, I would have a pit in my stomach from the time I woke up, and I didn’t have a pit in my stomach at all, all day. I was thinking, ‘Why am I not so nervous?’ Finally, right before I got out there and being in the ring with those girls, I was able to kick it into full gear.”

When Kayla Braxton asked if Wilson envisioned herself coming back to compete again in WWE after her appearance on “Legends Night” last month on Monday Night Raw, Wilson admits she did not see herself participating in this year’s Royal Rumble, at first.

“To be quite honest, I was there going, ‘Do I go in the Royal Rumble? Do I have it in me? Can I hang with these girls’ she pondered? I started second-guessing myself pretty much for the next three weeks. I was excited over the thought of it, but I was also thinking do I want to risk getting hurt? As exciting as things can be, I’m like, ‘Torrie, are you being responsible with your body right?’ So, I didn’t think too much about it, Kayla.”

