The semis of the US Women’s bracket in the Title Eliminator Tournament will take place next week on Dynamite. Thunder Rosa vs. Riho is already confirmed for the first match.

We’ll find out Monday night who will be involved in the second match as Tay Conti faces Nyla Rose and Britt Baker goes against Anna Jay in their first round matches. As noted, the winner of the tournament faces AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida at Revolution on March 7.

Below is the rest of next Wednesday’s lineup:

* Hangman Page vs. Isiah Kassidy with Matt Hardy

* Semis of the US Women’s Bracket in the Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament

* Ricky Starks and Brian Cage with Taz and Hook vs. Varsity Blondes

* Jake Hager vs. Brandon Cutler

AEW continues to build up its March 3 episode of Dynamite as Tully Blanchard will return to the ring to team up with FTR against Jurassic Express. Blanchard’s most recent official match was in 2007.

Below is the updated Dynamite card:

* Cody and Red Velvet with Arn Anderson vs. Shaq and Jade Cargill

* FTR and Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express